Personal Development
Smugglers' Blues
According to Square Grouper: The Godfathers of Ganja, a "square grouper" was '70s slang for a burlap bag of pot cast overboard by Caribbean smugglers during hot pursuit by the law. The documentary by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (out on DVD.. more
Apr 23, 2011 1:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
RiverSplash!
The first of Milwaukee’s many free, weekend-long bacchanals, RiverSplash! commenced the summer festival season this weekend with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer and other luxuries Milwaukeeans will l... more
Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cursive's Delightfully Misanthropic New Album
Cursive has laid out a novel pricing plan for its latest album, Mama, I'm Swollen. On Sunday, the band began selling 320 Kbps mp3s of the album for $1, raising the price a buck each day until it tops off at $9 on the album's release date. It's a.. more
Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dartanjal
Lacking the get-up-and-go beat or melodic ambience of acts like Aphex Twin or Telefon Tel Aviv, Milwaukee’s Dartanjal feels perhaps purposely far from conventional music. As practitioners of both audio and visual art, music makers Jon Minor and J... more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Love
In1967, rock bands on both sides of the Atlanticwere struck with the full potential of t Forever Changes ,CD Reviews more
Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews