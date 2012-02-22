Pet Shop Boys
Comedy Fest Accepting Applications
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival recently announced dates for its first ever appearance at the new Next Act Theatre Building on 255 South Water Street. The Fest runs August 3rd – 11th at the new space . . . the fourth building the bulk of the festi.. more
Feb 22, 2012 10:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Former Brewer Mike Matheny named Cardinals manager
Matheny is just 41 and has no coaching experience - he was a minor-league instructor. However, the Cards interviewed 5 men for their head job and just one of them had major-league managing experience. Matheny received a two-year contract with .. more
Nov 15, 2011 2:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Pet Shop Boys (9/15)
Pandemonium on tour! The Pet Shop Boys perform at the Pabst on Tuesday, September 15 at 8pm. They are cheeky, smart and utterly danceable, they are also one of the most iconic and influe,Promotions more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Pet Shop Boys
In defiance of the manic, sugar-rush dance pop that ruled the ’80s, England’s Pet Shop Boys created cutting-edge synth pop with an almost postmodern edge, with singer Neil Tennant’s bored, disaffected vocals replacing the usual dance-mus more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee