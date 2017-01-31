RSS

Peter Barca

“Once we won the verdict, the only real question was whether or not the court would demand that the redrawing process start immediately, and on a hard deadline,” said Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project. “They have.” more

Jan 31, 2017

“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more

Jul 5, 2016

“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more

May 24, 2016

Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board member since its inception, says the agency’s problems are rooted WEDC’s structure as a public-private or quasi-governmental entity. more

Nov 17, 2015

Seems like it was anopen secret among state Republicans that state Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha)had a problem with women and alcohol. But they disregarded his bad, andpotentially criminal, behavior and elected him to leadership anyway. They’ve.. more

Apr 7, 2014

Were you as baffledas me by the Assembly Democrats’ decision not to introduce amendments to thestate budget? I mean, I know it wascrafted by Gov. Scott Walker, the Republican members of the Joint FinanceCommittee and the Republican legislative.. more

Jun 20, 2013

The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more

Jun 19, 2013

Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more

Jun 5, 2013

I always thought that Republicans had a fetish aboutlocal control, claiming that local leaders, being closest to theirconstituents, were the best ones to make decisions for their communities. But I guess they’ve become state-control fetishists.. more

May 9, 2013

It’s not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system. more

Dec 5, 2012

On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more

Feb 29, 2012

Summerfest began announcing its side-stage line-ups this week, which means the perennial complaints from disappointed music fans can't be far behind. Let me try to stave off a few of them, though, with this reminder: If you're complaining about th.. more

May 20, 2011

Currently entertaining children—and their parents—via Nick Jr. networks across the world, “Yo Gabba Gabba!” and its host, DJ Lance Rock, mix ’80s animation with musical performance and a pack of odd characters by the names of more

Mar 14, 2010

Heidi Calaway isowner and head stylist for Boutique Vieux et Nouveau Heidi Calaway isowner and head stylist for Boutique Vieux et Nouveau ,Style by Heidi more

Dec 28, 2009

The Good Soldiers ,Books more

Dec 28, 2009

Sister Hazel scored one of the most amiable hits of 1997 with “All for You,” a jangly roots-pop sing-along that lit up adult alternative stations but marked the band as another 1990s one-hit wonder (at least among listeners who correctly at... more

Dec 17, 2009

The Shepherdendorses longtime public servant Peter Barca for the Kenosha-based 64thA Shepherd ,Elections more

Sep 4, 2008

