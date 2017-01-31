Peter Barca
Federal Judges Order Republicans to Draw a New Legislative Map
“Once we won the verdict, the only real question was whether or not the court would demand that the redrawing process start immediately, and on a hard deadline,” said Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project. “They have.” more
Jan 31, 2017 3:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Death of GAB Raises Questions about Clean Government
“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Leaders Applaud First-of-Its-Kind Community Benefits Agreement with Milwaukee Bucks
“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more
May 24, 2016 4:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News
Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca: State Should Repeal and Replace WEDC
Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board member since its inception, says the agency’s problems are rooted WEDC’s structure as a public-private or quasi-governmental entity. more
Nov 17, 2015 10:08 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Democratic Leaders Put Pressure on Kramer and Vos Over Assault Allegations
Seems like it was anopen secret among state Republicans that state Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha)had a problem with women and alcohol. But they disregarded his bad, andpotentially criminal, behavior and elected him to leadership anyway. They’ve.. more
Apr 7, 2014 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Come on Dems, Fight!
Were you as baffledas me by the Assembly Democrats’ decision not to introduce amendments to thestate budget? I mean, I know it wascrafted by Gov. Scott Walker, the Republican members of the Joint FinanceCommittee and the Republican legislative.. more
Jun 20, 2013 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Women and Girls Lose Out in GOP Budget
The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more
Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Democrats Shut Out of Fast-Tracked Budget and Bills
Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more
Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Where’s the Local Control Caucus?
I always thought that Republicans had a fetish aboutlocal control, claiming that local leaders, being closest to theirconstituents, were the best ones to make decisions for their communities. But I guess they’ve become state-control fetishists.. more
May 9, 2013 5:30 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Reforms, What Reforms?
It’s not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system. more
Dec 5, 2012 2:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Legislative Redistricting Maps Hit the Courtroom
On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Peter Barca Is Best for Kenosha
The Shepherdendorses longtime public servant Peter Barca for the Kenosha-based 64thA Shepherd ,Elections more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections