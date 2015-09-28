Peter Buck
Peter Buck Joined Drivin' N Cryin' at their Georgia Music Hall of Fame Induction
Songwriter Kevn Kinney has spent the bulk of his career in Atlanta, Ga., logging 30 years with his alt-country/Southern rock band Drivin' N Cryin', though he retains close ties to Milwaukee. In 1978, he and David Luhrssen started the newspaper tha.. more
Sep 28, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Alejandro Escovedo Shakes Things Up Again
Alejandro Escovedo returns to Milwaukee ahead of a new album with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:30 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Live's Ed Kowalczyk Seemed Grateful to Be Playing Summerfest at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday
If you combed Summerfest’s schedule with anything lessthan an eagle eye, you likely missed a familiar name hidden in Tuesday’slineup: former Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk. You could be forgiven for overlookinghim. Kowalczyk’s set at the Miller Lit.. more
Jul 2, 2014 4:57 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 20-26
This Week In Milwaukee: Milwaukee Bucks Y2K Night w/ Cooli, WWE Smackdown, Alejandro Escovedo and Peter Buck and more! more
Feb 19, 2014 5:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
R.E.M.'s Peter Buck Will Play the Turner Hall Ballroom with Alejandro Escovedo in February
During his 30 years with R.E.M., lead guitarist Peter Buck was the member of the band most likely to be working on a project outside of R.E.M. When he wasn't cutting records with side projects like The Minus 5, Tuatara, The Baseball Project and Th.. more
Nov 21, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
