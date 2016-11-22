RSS
Peter Earle
Gerrymandering Decision Delivers an Historic Win for Democracy
In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Pro-Republican Gerrymandered Legislative Map Challenged in the Courts
When one party earns 53.5% of the vote statewide but just 39% of seats in the Assembly, you know that something is wrong with how the election was conducted. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Legislative Redistricting Maps Hit the Courtroom
On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!