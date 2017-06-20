Peter Feigin
Bucks President Peter Feigin Announced as Honoree of 2017 Community Health Centers Roast
Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers recently announcedBucks President Peter Feigin as the honoree of their 2017 Roast. This event,which is the organization’s signature fundraiser, will be held Thursday,October 5 from 5:30-8 p.m. at.. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:44 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Speaking Truth to Milwaukee
I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Right Message, Wrong Messengers?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing two stories about commentary that may have come from the wrong messenger. The firs.. more
Sep 29, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Leaders Applaud First-of-Its-Kind Community Benefits Agreement with Milwaukee Bucks
“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more
May 24, 2016 4:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News
Movies by Local Artists
Pink House Studio at 601 E. Wright St. hosts an evening of short films by area artists. Xav Leplae, Kim Miller, Steve Wetzel, Chuck Quarino, Kate Balsley, Josh Weissbach, Tony Balko and Michael Walsh will be premiering their recent works more
Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ensemble Musical Offering Goes Back to Bach
After the highly successful “In Harmony: At Home With Biedermeier” series of concerts consisting of Classical and early Romantic chamber pieces, Ensemble Musical Offering’s Artistic Director Joan Parsley looked forward to a different kin more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music