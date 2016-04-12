RSS

Peter Fonda

edgeofsanity.jpg.jpe

Bill Perrine’s documentary, Children of the Stars, visits the kitschy temple of Ernest and Ruth Norman who founded the Unarius religion in 1954. He claimed to be the reincarnation of Jesus; she professed to be an archangel. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:01 PM Home Movies

smithtapes.jpg.jpe

Dec 29, 2015 2:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

Tromba Lontana ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES