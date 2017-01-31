Peter J. Woods
The Experimental Education Series Looks to Offer a Gateway into the Experimental Music Scene
Peter J Woods’ new series of electronic shows and workshops puts the focus on women in experimental music. more
Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Bridges of Königsberg w/ Blessed Sacrifist and August Traeger @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts
When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more
Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Peter J. Woods at Milwaukee Fringe Next Week
Over the last decade or so, Peter J. Woods has been doing some really interesting stuff onstage. Some of the most interesting abstract theater in town has come from the man behind work for now defunct theatre companies Pink Banana and Insurg.. more
Aug 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Experimental Milwaukee at the High Dive on the 26th
The end of the year is always so completely stuffed with retreaded sentiment. There’s something to be said for the sentimental warmth and emotional comfort of familiar tradition that echoes through every aspect of the holidays.But let’s say.. more
Dec 24, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Peter J. Woods with INOVA in May
Feb 24, 2015 9:05 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Single Mothers @ Cocoon Room
Canadian punks Single Mothers brought the heat on a bill that doubled as a release show for Milwaukee's Midwives. more
Feb 23, 2015 9:00 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Bucking Trends, the Milwaukee Noise Festival Expands
These are hard times for noise music festivals. Noise fests around the Midwest have been shrinking or scaling back their lineups, and the country’s largest noise festival, more
Aug 20, 2013 11:24 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Samuel Beckett As Noise
Sameuel Beckett's Rockaby is the kind of dark piece that ideally traps an audience inside the skull of an old woman waiting to die. It's a very, very haunting piece when executed in the right way. At month's end, experimental playwright and a.. more
Aug 9, 2012 11:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Peter J. Woods and the Noise of Samuel Beckett
Experimental noise artist and playwright Peter J. Woods is doing some frightfully interesting stuff. Has been doing so for quite some time. Experimental artists operating outside established university structures don’t often get a whole lot of r.. more
Mar 1, 2011 1:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Staged Readings
Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
