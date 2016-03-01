Peter Jest
Milwaukee Musicians Gather to Pay Tribute to David Bowie
A variety of Milwaukee musicians will honor David Bowie at Shank Hall’s “Milwaukee to Mars” benefit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Shank Hall. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:45 PM Colton Dunham Local Music
Milwaukee's Music Scene Remembers Starship Owner Kenny Baldwin
As a business model, opening a punk venue in amarket like Milwaukee in the early ’80s was hardly a slam dunk, but that didn’tstop Kenny Baldwin from converting his father’s downtown disco, StarshipEncounters, into a club called The Starship. Th.. more
Sep 21, 2015 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Peter Jest on How Concert Promoting Works
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, with summer concert season upon us, we're joined by one of the city's most seasoned promoters: Shank Hall's Peter Jest. He clears up so.. more
Jun 11, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
25 Years of Shank Hall
When Peter Jest opened Shank Hall in 1989, he was adamant about what he didn’t want the space to be: a bar. The club would serve drinks, of course—this is Milwaukee, after all—but it was to be a concert venue more
Nov 4, 2014 8:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
On the Boulevard: A delightful evening of words and wine —“Verse and Vino”—raised funds for the irrepressible Boulevard Theatre, celebrating its “first” 26 years. The expansively beautiful Zimmerman Architectural Studio more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Evolution of the Piano Trio
The piano trio genre originated in the “trio sonata” of the Baroque Era (mid-17th to mid-18th centuries), where a solo instrument (usually the violin) dominated the proceedings, supported by keyboards (harpsichord, for the most part) and a ... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Unlooped
Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. Each month, the event pairs a DJ, more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Savoy Returns
The Savoy Room at the Shorecrest Hotel was closed for many months but reopened in March as the Savoy Piano Bar and Lounge. Now there is a black grand piano and the tablecloths are matching. The Art Deco interior looks more dazzling than eve... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
John Prine
“I like his smile,” my mother always says when we listen to John Prine. It's a smile that represents the man well. John Prine is an American legend who continues to write, sing and perform songs since his 1971 debut. He is now in his fif more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Peter Jest Music Feature 11 Comments
America’s Other Great Guthrie
I have been an Arlo Guthrie fan since 1977. Although I was only 13, I was hooked after se Alice's Restaurant ,Music Feature more
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Peter Jest Music Feature