Peter Jest

A variety of Milwaukee musicians will honor David Bowie at Shank Hall’s “Milwaukee to Mars” benefit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Shank Hall. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:45 PM Local Music

Kenny Baldwin

As a business model, opening a punk venue in amarket like Milwaukee in the early ’80s was hardly a slam dunk, but that didn’tstop Kenny Baldwin from converting his father’s downtown disco, StarshipEncounters, into a club called The Starship. Th.. more

Sep 21, 2015 5:15 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, with summer concert season upon us, we're joined by one of the city's most seasoned promoters: Shank Hall's Peter Jest. He clears up so.. more

Jun 11, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

When Peter Jest opened Shank Hall in 1989, he was adamant about what he didn’t want the space to be: a bar. The club would serve drinks, of course—this is Milwaukee, after all—but it was to be a concert venue more

Nov 4, 2014 8:11 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

On the Boulevard: A delightful evening of words and wine —“Verse and Vino”—raised funds for the irrepressible Boulevard Theatre, celebrating its “first” 26 years. The expansively beautiful Zimmerman Architectural Studio more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

The piano trio genre originated in the “trio sonata” of the Baroque Era (mid-17th to mid-18th centuries), where a solo instrument (usually the violin) dominated the proceedings, supported by keyboards (harpsichord, for the most part) and a ... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. Each month, the event pairs a DJ, more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Savoy Room at the Shorecrest Hotel was closed for many months but reopened in March as the Savoy Piano Bar and Lounge. Now there is a black grand piano and the tablecloths are matching. The Art Deco interior looks more dazzling than eve... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

“I like his smile,” my mother always says when we listen to John Prine. It's a smile that represents the man well. John Prine is an American legend who continues to write, sing and perform songs since his 1971 debut. He is now in his fif more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 11 Comments

I have been an Arlo Guthrie fan since 1977. Although I was only 13, I was hooked after se Alice's Restaurant ,Music Feature more

Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

