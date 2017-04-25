Peter Mulvey
This Week in Milwaukee: April 27-May 3, 2017
Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more
Apr 25, 2017 1:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Willy Porter Believes in ‘Human Kindness’
Willy Porter has been a recording artist for 25 years, but none of his albums sounded as fully developed as his latest. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:51 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 6-12
The 1975, Best Of Milwaukee Party, Miltown Beatdown and more! more
Nov 4, 2014 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Photographer Christophe Gardner's Photo Tips
May 21, 2012 3:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Paul Cebar Explores That Tomorrow Sound
“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Peter Mulvey
Milwaukee expatriate Peter Mulvey, who busked in Boston as he established his career, continues to perform songs by other writers on his nationwide tours. Mulvey devotes his 15th CD to some of his favorites, lending a softly creased and fol... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Redbird
Redbird is a rare creature: a very part-time "souper" group cooked up on a common tour but gelled as a delicious goulash at Café Carpe, the beloved restaurant-music venue in Fort Atkinson that helped birth the careers of all three of the gr... more
Mar 28, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Peter Mulvey
Singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey has lived in Ireland and Boston, where he earned spare change as a busker, but he frequently returns back to his native Milwaukee, sometimes as part of green national tours on his bicycle. Tonight, the contemp... more
Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peter Mulvey
A local favorite, thanks to his soft, coffeehouse-ready folk, on-again/off-again local singer/songwriter Peter Mulvey will be sporting stronger quads and tighter buns when he plays an 8 p.m. show at the Tur,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee