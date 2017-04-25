RSS

Peter Mulvey

ptermulvey.jpg.jpe

Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more

Apr 25, 2017 1:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_willyporter_bryanmir.jpg.jpe

Photo by Bryan Mir

Willy Porter has been a recording artist for 25 years, but none of his albums sounded as fully developed as his latest. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:51 PM Local Music

the_1975.jpg.jpe

The 1975, Best Of Milwaukee Party, Miltown Beatdown and more! more

Nov 4, 2014 5:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

May 21, 2012 3:42 PM Visual Arts

blogimage18351.jpe

“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage17952.jpe

Milwaukee expatriate Peter Mulvey, who busked in Boston as he established his career, continues to perform songs by other writers on his nationwide tours. Mulvey devotes his 15th CD to some of his favorites, lending a softly creased and fol... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage14310.jpe

Redbird is a rare creature: a very part-time "souper" group cooked up on a common tour but gelled as a delicious goulash at Café Carpe, the beloved restaurant-music venue in Fort Atkinson that helped birth the careers of all three of the gr... more

Mar 28, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8276.jpe

Singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey has lived in Ireland and Boston, where he earned spare change as a busker, but he frequently returns back to his native Milwaukee, sometimes as part of green national tours on his bicycle. Tonight, the contemp... more

Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3739.jpe

A local favorite, thanks to his soft, coffeehouse-ready folk, on-again/off-again local singer/songwriter Peter Mulvey will be sporting stronger quads and tighter buns when he plays an 8 p.m. show at the Tur,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES