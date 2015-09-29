RSS
Peter Sisto
Stellar Opening Night of Marquette’s ‘Loose Lips Sink Ships’
Marquette Theatre’s season gets off to a fantastic start with Loose Lips Sink Ships, a musical by Jacinda Duffin and Laurie Flanigan Hegge that features songs by Marquette’s James Kaplan. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:07 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Marquette Theater Students Make for Engaging ‘Company’
Marquette University students produce an engaging version of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company. more
Apr 14, 2015 5:40 PM Steve Spice Theater 1 Comments
An Unusually Compelling Children’s Musical
Based on Jeff Brumbaugh’s book, Alan J. Prewitt and Craig Bohmler’s children’s musical, The Quiltmaker’s Gift, is a remarkably concise and compelling story. As directed by Bo Johnson, the Marquette University staging is enjoyable and briskl... more
Jan 17, 2014 2:59 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!