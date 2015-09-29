RSS

Peter Sisto

Marquette Theatre’s season gets off to a fantastic start with Loose Lips Sink Ships, a musical by Jacinda Duffin and Laurie Flanigan Hegge that features songs by Marquette’s James Kaplan. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:07 PM Theater

theaterreview_company.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Danny Alphonso

Marquette University students produce an engaging version of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company. more

Apr 14, 2015 5:40 PM Theater 1 Comments

Based on Jeff Brumbaugh’s book, Alan J. Prewitt and Craig Bohmler’s children’s musical, The Quiltmaker’s Gift, is a remarkably concise and compelling story. As directed by Bo Johnson, the Marquette University staging is enjoyable and briskl... more

Jan 17, 2014 2:59 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES