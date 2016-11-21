RSS

Peter Wolf

peter wolf paint.jpg.jpe

The former J. Geils Band singer’s new songs may be sad, but he was in good humor Saturday night at the Northern Lights Theatre. more

Nov 21, 2016 10:58 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

On Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. the Wisconsin Philharmonic will present Peter and the Wolf at the Shattuck Music Center, preceded at 2 p.m. by an “instrumental petting zoo,” during which “children may try all sorts of orchestral instruments.... more

May 17, 2016 3:56 PM Classical Music

Though no one has specifically mentioned it, I feel the need to defend the amount of blog space I’ve been giving to the Alchemist Theatre . . .  honestly, the reason they get mentioned as much as they do is . . . as a venue they end up opening mor.. more

May 13, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3588.jpe

If Mayor Tom Barrett had been at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, he would have gotten an earful. A crowd organized by the working womens organization 9to5 gathered to call out the mayor for his opposition to the paid sick da.. more

May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3660.jpe

Sergei Prokofiev’s musical tale Peter and the Wolf has been a staple of kids product Peter and the Wolf ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3654.jpe

Sergei Prokofiev’s musical tale Peter and the Wolf has been a staple of kids product Peter and the Wolf ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

   Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra and First Stage Children Peter and the Wolf ,Theater more

Sep 11, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

blogimage3569.jpe

Sergei Prokofiev’s musical tale Peter and the Wolf has been a staple of kids product Peter and the Wolf ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3564.jpe

Sergei Prokofiev’s musical tale Peter and the Wolf has been a staple of kids product Peter and the Wolf ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SummerLast month’s Milwaukee Ballet production of Bruce Well’s adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream served as a prelude for a couple of upcoming summer productions of one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays in different distant corners of the s.. more

Mar 3, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage666.jpe

Detroit’s favorite rapping cowboy expanded his live band foran elaborate show he&rs Last of the Red Hot Lovers ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES