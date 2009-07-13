Pets
Prince wins! I win! A great night!
If you didn't join the Ladies... liveblog tonight, you missed a good time - not the least of which is that I WON BIATCHES! Don't think I won't gloat about that for awhile! Congrats to Prince Fielder and thank you so much for the Untuckem! more
Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Elvis Costello's Two-Hour Summerfest Marathon
The challenge for Elvis Costello: Whether to spend his hour show playing his old hits or his ample recent material. The solution: Spend two hours playing both. Anybody hoping to hear a particular song at Costello’s super-sized set Sunday night .. more
Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Five Fingers Lost
Early on, Five Fingers seems like the worst traveler’s nightmare come true. An idealist young Dutchman, on a mission in Morocco to establish a food program for hungry children, is kidnapped from a bus and awakens blindfolded, hands and feet shac.. more
Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Obama's Health Care Town Hall Meeting in Green Bay
Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Brewers let Capuano go to Free Agency
This was expected, but after the final day passed to offer players arbitration, the Brewers allowed Chris Capuano to enter the Free Agent market, though they've expressed interest in bringing him back.Capuano had his second Tommy John surgery thi.. more
Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Reviving Ancient Greek Verse
Shortly after the Battle of Salamis, in which Persia lost thousands of men an The Persians ,Theater more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
I Am My Own Wife
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of I Am My Own Wife, features more than I Am My Own Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade
Dogs take over Brady today as part of the 7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade, a four-hour event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features a costume contest, raffle prizes and an animal blessing at St. Rita&,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Noise Fest
The Milwaukee Noise Fest wraps up its ear-melting three-day run at the Borg Ward tonight, with one final packed bill of experimental music, and also one of the festival’s biggest highlights: a reunion,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Manny Parra shows his pants
ESPN.com has Manny Parra doing a demonstration on how to wear your pants high. Good stuff. more
Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Pug Rescue
Attention sports fans: The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here—it’s time for the fourth-annual Milwaukee Pugfest. Wait, did we say sports fans? We meant to say tiny, bug-eyed, wri,Today in Milwaukee more
May 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
City Lights
One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred City Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the New York Knicks tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game. We come from the mountain, living in the fire, go back to the water turn the world around. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Endgame
In typical Samuel Beckett fashion, very little happens in the one act play Endgame. Two c Endgame ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee