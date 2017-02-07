RSS

Pew Research Center

immigrationbanprotest.jpg.jpe

“The basis for all fear is ignorance. And ignorance promotes hatred. And hatred promotes violence.” more

Feb 7, 2017 5:48 PM News Features 2 Comments

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM My LGBTQ POV

Veteran journalist Paul Taylor and the Pew Research Center crunched the numbers and did some thought-provoking analysis on the troubling potential for economic strife between generations. Fewer young people are supporting growing numbers of... more

May 15, 2014 1:04 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES