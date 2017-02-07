RSS
Debunking the Myths that Feed Islamophobia
“The basis for all fear is ignorance. And ignorance promotes hatred. And hatred promotes violence.” more
Feb 7, 2017 5:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
And Days to go Before we Vote
Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
The Next America: Boomers, Millennials, and the Looming Generational Showdown (PublicAffairs), by Paul Taylor
Veteran journalist Paul Taylor and the Pew Research Center crunched the numbers and did some thought-provoking analysis on the troubling potential for economic strife between generations. Fewer young people are supporting growing numbers of... more
May 15, 2014 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Books
