Pewaukee
Organic Caramels With a Local Twist
Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more
Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Waukesha-Milwaukee Water Talks Break Down
Last Wednesday, a Milwaukee Common Council committee voted to pursue negotiations to sell Lake Michigan... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Judge Rules Against DOT’s Plans for Waukesha and Washington Counties
Residents of Waukesha andWashington counties won a big victory against state and federalagencies that started to pave paradise in southeastern Wisconsin. ,News Features more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Three Upcoming Auditions
Auditions announcements flutter into my email occasionally. Here are three upcoming auditions that sound promising:FAMEYOU’RE GONNA LIVE FOREVER (MAYBE)The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove is staging an upcoming summer production of the1988 David D.. more
Apr 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Public Market Set to Expand
The MilwaukeePublic Market, the symbol of a rejuvenated Third Ward, will expandthis December as Good Harv,The New Economy more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Drunken Driving Tragedies
Photo of the Week: To find more cool events, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Expresso more
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments