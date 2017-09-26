RSS

Pfister Hotel

brianfrakes.widea.jpg

We hear from Brian Frakes about his favorite dining spots in town. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Dining Out

offthecuff_nicolemattke_byjeangabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews Nicole Mattke, the current Narrator-in-Residence at the Pfister Hotel. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:05 PM Off the Cuff

margaretmuza.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews Milwaukee artist Margaret Muza, who practices tintype photography as part of her tenure as artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:47 PM Off the Cuff

green.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more

May 30, 2017 4:46 PM News Features

ervsmug.jpg.jpe

Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more

Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Brew City Booze

madmanolig.jpg.jpe

Get Wry isacquainted with some doozies on social media, including Rohn Demogorgon, theuncle of a friend of a friend. This particular doozie is a purveyor of slotmachines, and he’s been known to complain about strange things—like how the.. more

Oct 6, 2016 4:07 PM Comedy

kooyenga2.jpg.jpe

State Rep. DaleKooyenga, a Republican, is running for re-election in Assembly District 14. He faces Democrat Chris Rockwood on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are Kooyenga's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.   Your currentoccupation, .. more

Oct 5, 2016 7:39 PM Daily Dose

andymitchell2_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Democrat Andy Mitchell is running against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to represent the 63rd Assembly District. Here are Mitchell's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.Your current occupation, education and career andpersonal inform.. more

Oct 5, 2016 7:08 PM Daily Dose

rules-of-my-engagement_may-4.jpg.jpe

Jonathan West has been active in local theater for quite some time. The writer/dramatist who had done work as the head writer for WPR’s Hotel Wisconsin and made quite an impression on the community with his work on the late Bialystock and Bloom Th.. more

Apr 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

11252858_10206268740970813_5620384372477441813_n.jpg.jpe

Jonathan West

Former Milwaukee Bialystock and Bloom Theatre guru Jonathan West has recently been named Narrator for the historic Pfister Hotel downtown Milwaukee. The writer-in-residence presents the inaugural Pfister presentation of Shop Talk this mont.. more

Oct 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

artpreview_jazzgallery_a.jpg.jpe

“A Study In Light: The Artwork of Dave Niec and Todd Mrozinski,” an exhibit dealing with the interplay of light and shadow, opens Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:29 PM Visual Arts

albumreview_juliwood.jpg.jpe

Even the most unexpected material can be transformed into jazz. Take the new CD by Milwaukee expatriate Juli Wood. On Dark Forest, the tenor saxophonist molds and shapes traditional Finnish folk songs into music reminiscent of a 1950s cool-... more

Aug 18, 2015 8:27 PM Album Reviews

overview.jpg.jpe

Rustico's Bloody MaryMilwaukee's Best Bloody 2015 was held this pastSunday, March 22 at Turner Hall Ballroom. The event, similar to other BloodyMary tastings and competitions in this city, is an annual fundraiser for theGreat Lake Hemophilia.. more

Mar 23, 2015 8:35 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

mkearts_toddmrozinski_pfister.jpg.jpe

Photo by Dustin Zick

Feb 27, 2015 10:45 PM Visual Arts

mkearts_thepfisterhotelartist.jpg.jpe

The Pfister Hotel / via Facebook

There is an inherent tension in the life of the artist.Called on the one hand to serve her Muse, the artist is inclined to throwcaution to the winds of public opinion. But there is risk in this indifference,since, in a capitalistic society, the.. more

Jan 19, 2015 4:00 PM Visual Arts

shortorder_kilwins_rachelbuth.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

Kilwins, a small, family owned franchise based out of Michigan, opened its third Wisconsin location. more

Jan 6, 2015 8:19 PM Short Order

The Metro Milwaukee branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating the profound impactof mentorship with the cocktail-attire event, Big Gala. For those unfamiliar, BigBrothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that matches children ages 6-18 with ad.. more

Oct 30, 2014 9:58 PM Around MKE

uwm.jpg.jpe

TheZulu Birth Project is a multinationalinitiative to reach across time and borders to share ancient birthing practicesin support of mothers-to-be. Through a series of workshops andconsciousness-raising events, they are looking to share the an.. more

Aug 10, 2014 4:28 AM Theater

Picture Perfect: At the opening of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Postcards from America: Milwaukee,” photo curator Lisa Sutcliffe and photographer Alessandra more

Jul 24, 2014 3:45 PM Around MKE

anja.jpg.jpe

When one thinks of Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel, descriptions like “elegant,” “glamorous” and “lavish” come to mind. And though this brilliance has made the Pfister a jewel of our city, it is also unique because of its wonderful narra... more

Jun 3, 2014 12:39 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES