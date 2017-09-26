Pfister Hotel
Where They Eat: Brian Frakes, Executive Chef, Pfister Hotel
We hear from Brian Frakes about his favorite dining spots in town. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Storytelling at the Pfister Hotel
Off the Cuff interviews Nicole Mattke, the current Narrator-in-Residence at the Pfister Hotel. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:05 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Off the Cuff
Making Photos at the Pfister Hotel
Off the Cuff interviews Milwaukee artist Margaret Muza, who practices tintype photography as part of her tenure as artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:47 PM Morgan Hughes Off the Cuff
Cream City Goes Green
Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more
May 30, 2017 4:46 PM Michael Popke News Features
Top Five Bars to Visit During the Holidays
Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more
Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Madman Might Seize Control of Dojo
Get Wry isacquainted with some doozies on social media, including Rohn Demogorgon, theuncle of a friend of a friend. This particular doozie is a purveyor of slotmachines, and he’s been known to complain about strange things—like how the.. more
Rep. Dale Kooyenga on his Re-election to Assembly District 14
State Rep. DaleKooyenga, a Republican, is running for re-election in Assembly District 14. He faces Democrat Chris Rockwood on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are Kooyenga's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Your currentoccupation, .. more
Oct 5, 2016 7:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Andy Mitchell, Candidate for Assembly District 63
Democrat Andy Mitchell is running against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to represent the 63rd Assembly District. Here are Mitchell's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.Your current occupation, education and career andpersonal inform.. more
Oct 5, 2016 7:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Jonathan West To Exit the Pfister This Month
Jonathan West has been active in local theater for quite some time. The writer/dramatist who had done work as the head writer for WPR’s Hotel Wisconsin and made quite an impression on the community with his work on the late Bialystock and Bloom Th.. more
Apr 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jonathan West hosts SHOP TALK at the Pfister
Former Milwaukee Bialystock and Bloom Theatre guru Jonathan West has recently been named Narrator for the historic Pfister Hotel downtown Milwaukee. The writer-in-residence presents the inaugural Pfister presentation of Shop Talk this mont.. more
Oct 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Moon Portraits, Shadow Silhouettes, ‘A Study In Light’
“A Study In Light: The Artwork of Dave Niec and Todd Mrozinski,” an exhibit dealing with the interplay of light and shadow, opens Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. more
Aug 25, 2015 6:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Juli Wood Quartet: Synkka Metsa (Dark Forest) (OA2 Records)
Even the most unexpected material can be transformed into jazz. Take the new CD by Milwaukee expatriate Juli Wood. On Dark Forest, the tenor saxophonist molds and shapes traditional Finnish folk songs into music reminiscent of a 1950s cool-... more
Aug 18, 2015 8:27 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bloody Marys for Bleeding Disorders
Rustico's Bloody MaryMilwaukee's Best Bloody 2015 was held this pastSunday, March 22 at Turner Hall Ballroom. The event, similar to other BloodyMary tastings and competitions in this city, is an annual fundraiser for theGreat Lake Hemophilia.. more
Mar 23, 2015 8:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 2 Comments
Artist of Shadows Todd Mrozinski Named Pfister Hotel’s Seventh Artist-in-Residence
Feb 27, 2015 10:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Help Decide The Pfister Hotel's Next Artist-in-Residence!
There is an inherent tension in the life of the artist.Called on the one hand to serve her Muse, the artist is inclined to throwcaution to the winds of public opinion. But there is risk in this indifference,since, in a capitalistic society, the.. more
Jan 19, 2015 4:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Kilwins at Bayshore Town Center
Kilwins, a small, family owned franchise based out of Michigan, opened its third Wisconsin location. more
Jan 6, 2015 8:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Short Order
A Celebration of Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentors
The Metro Milwaukee branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating the profound impactof mentorship with the cocktail-attire event, Big Gala. For those unfamiliar, BigBrothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that matches children ages 6-18 with ad.. more
Oct 30, 2014 9:58 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Birth at UWM for Labor Day
TheZulu Birth Project is a multinationalinitiative to reach across time and borders to share ancient birthing practicesin support of mothers-to-be. Through a series of workshops andconsciousness-raising events, they are looking to share the an.. more
Aug 10, 2014 4:28 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Picture Perfect: At the opening of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Postcards from America: Milwaukee,” photo curator Lisa Sutcliffe and photographer Alessandra more
Jul 24, 2014 3:45 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Narrating at the Pfister Hotel
When one thinks of Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel, descriptions like “elegant,” “glamorous” and “lavish” come to mind. And though this brilliance has made the Pfister a jewel of our city, it is also unique because of its wonderful narra... more
Jun 3, 2014 12:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff 1 Comments