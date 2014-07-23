Phantogram
GGOOLLDD Offer a Better Kind of Synth-Pop on Their Debut EP, "$TANDARD$"
Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more
Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Phantogram @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
Sometimes things just aren’t your fault. Phantogram’s show Saturday night at the U.S. Cellular Stage at Summerfest suffered from mixing troubles that often turned the duo’s hip-hop infused ele,Concert Reviews more
Jul 7, 2014 9:41 AM Nathaniel Scharping Concert Reviews
Summerfest Announces More Than a Dozen More Headliners
Summerfest is still a few weeks away from announcing its side-stage schedules, but in the meantime the festival is continuing to reveal more headliners. In addition to the more than 70 acts the festival revealed last month, today the festival anno.. more
Apr 16, 2014 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Phantogram and the New Shape of Trip-Hop
I try to resist describing bands too much based on their influences, but for the rural New York duo Phantogram, it’s hard not to, since they draw from so many and find such striking ways to incorporate them all into something new. Their debut full.. more
Jan 21, 2010 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dec. 11 - Dec. 17
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments