Phantom Of The Opera
Recently Released 10.13.15
After 90 years, Phantom of the Opera (starring Lon Chaney) remains creepy for its suspenseful buildup toward shock, its shadowy cinematography, its madness and its intimation that horror lies at the foundation of our society—the sub-basemen... more
Oct 13, 2015 9:02 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
A Fast-Paced ‘Phantom of the Opera’
Those familiar with a more sentimentalized approach to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much-loved The Phantom of the Opera may find themselves pleasantly surprised by Cameron Mackintosh’s lavishly mounted, spectacularly detailed production at the Mar... more
Jul 30, 2014 2:35 AM Steve Spice Theater 1 Comments
Summertime and the Living Is Easy
Whether you’re into the music of up-and-coming artists, show tunes, standards or rock, there’s a lot to hear in Milwaukee this week. (And let’s be honest, who doesn’t more
Jul 21, 2014 5:42 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
The Return of the Phantom
Withall of the local-produced stuff going on, it’s easy to forget that the biggerproductions are casually rolling through the biggest stages. Yes, you’ve seenthe ads for Phantom of the Opera, but they tend to blur intoeverything else that’s be.. more
Jun 27, 2014 10:07 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pius XI Stages Phantom
Pius XI returns to the historic Pabst Theatre next month for another huge high school musical show . . . this time they’re tackling The Phantom of the Opera. One of the fun things about this is the fact that the theatre itself was built around t.. more
Apr 3, 2012 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Comedy of Nuns
Catholics and recovering catholics simply love laughing at people dressed like nuns. It’s undeniable. The precise reasons for this are a bit lost for those of us who hasn’t been exposed to them. Few have managed to make money off the comedy inhe.. more
Dec 5, 2011 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Don't Just Stand There
As a culture, we are overwhelmed by commerce this time of year. This is so completely obvious that it'Âs become a cliche. I felt weird even writing that first sentence its so obvious and over-said. But the weird thing about the commerce this ti.. more
Nov 23, 2011 11:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sophia Loren-Vittorio De Sica
If Hollywood offered up Marilyn Monroe as its sex goddess, Italy replied with Sophia Loren. A new Blu-ray set, “Sophia Loren Award Collection,” gathers three of her signature movies, the Oscar-winning Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963), Mar.. more
Nov 21, 2011 1:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Cherry Orchard In Mexico
It’s kind of striking seeing Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard as contrasted against the current economic climate. I’d seen a couple of different productions recently, one stylish staging at Marquette and another with a strikingly memorable use of st.. more
Nov 9, 2011 5:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jaill Go As Cyndi Lauper for Halloween
Jaill have been compared to dozens of other acts over the years, including bands as wide-ranging as XTC, R.E.M., Buddy Holly, Superchunk and The Buzzcocks. Never once, though, has the Milwaukee garage-pop group been compared to Cyndi Lauper, who t.. more
Oct 28, 2011 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
One Full Hour of WHT
The Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre has been performing its on brand of vintage old-tomey radio-style comedy for several years now. Staged performances featuring actors in character as voice actors from the gold age of radio have been such a success t.. more
Sep 26, 2011 11:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Democracy and Domestic Violence
When the Department of Homeland Security released a cautiously worded report on the potential dangers of right-wing extremism last April, the talk-radio wingnuts and certain Republican lawmakers went into spasms of indignation. Clearly, tha... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Invader? I Hardly Know Her
Jason Powell, from the local sketch-comedy group The Show, has written a new piece that can only be described as a romantic sci-fi musical comedy: Invader? I Hardly Know Her!, which runs through Sept. 26 at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View... more
Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cameron Mackintosh/Really Useful Theatre Company production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera wraps up its stay in Milwaukee today. The current incarnation of the show, having toured the United States for more than 15 ye... more
Aug 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Phantom and Charity
What with the economy being what it is, it’s always nice when theatre companies can help charitable organizations. It’s particularly inspiring to know that Soulstice Theatre, for instance, gives a portion of its ticket sales to a different charit.. more
Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Cameron Mackintosh/Really Useful Theatre Company production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera wanders into town this month. The current incarnation of the show, having toured the United States for more than 15 years and ... more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cameron Mackintosh/Really Useful Theatre Company production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera wanders into town this month fresh from a month-long engagement in Houston. The current incarnation of the show, having toured... more
Aug 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cameron Mackintosh/Really Useful Theatre Company production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera wanders into town this month fresh from a monthlong engagement in Houston. The current incarnation of the show, having toured ... more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Phantom of the Opera at the Marcus Center
Strip away all of the hype and the show is still pretty entertaining. Quite a bit of the s The Phantom of the Opera ,Theater more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Phantom: The Fan Effect
My wife and I saw Phantom of the Opera last night. We’re not fans. Prior to last night, she’d seen it once before . . . and remembers very little of it. I’ve been hearing about the show for twenty years now. Even hearing about the show on TV ba.. more
Aug 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater