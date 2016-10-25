Pharaoh Mac And Dmt
Pharaoh Mac Goes It Alone, For Now At Least
Though he’s won over radio and the local press, Pharaoh Mac says he still feels like an outsider in the Milwaukee rap scene. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Lupe Fiasco w/ Yo-Dot and Pharaoh Mac & DMT @ The Rave
Lupe Fiasco peppered his concert Friday night with a string of odd, between-song digressions. more
Nov 30, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Renz Young, Kewii, El-Shareef, Pharaoh Mac & DMT
Renz Young – “Mannequin” (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city’s great voices: It’s gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, .. more
Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pharaoh Mac & DMT Mellow Out on Their Latest Single, "Frozen"
On last winter's Loyalty & Betrayal LP, the Milwaukee rapper/producer duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT went full pop, channeling the crossover spirit of hook-gravitating rappers like Lupe Fiasco and Big Sean. On the group's latest single they channel a rappe.. more
Oct 8, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Pharaoh Mac & DMT's Infectious Sophomore LP, "Loyalty & Betrayal"
The Milwaukee producer/rapper duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT specialize in the kind of all-inclusive pop-rap that critics tend to snub even though audiences can’t get enough of it. It’s a sound that’s deceptively difficult to pull off; where stars like Lup.. more
Feb 6, 2013 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Racists Return
Among the most revealing aspects of life during the Obama presidency is the panoply of responses to a black family in the White House. What made so many of us proud of our country on Jan. 20, 2009, has increasingly provoked expressions of h... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 9 Comments
WPCA’s New Home Enhances ‘In the Balance’
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) showcases the work of three Milwaukee artists for “In the Balance,” the debut show in the freshly renovated gallery of its new home at 839 S. Fifth St.With its towering ceilings, high windows, more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Brett Dennen w/ Grace Potter and the Nocturnals
In a volatile music industry struggling with slipping album sales, illegal file sharing and general economic malaise, having a tune featured in ad campaigns and hit television shows is one of the quickest and most profitable ways for an art... more
Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee