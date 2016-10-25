RSS

Pharaoh Mac And Dmt

localmusic_pharaohmac_a_bydannyherrophotography.jpg.jpe

Though he’s won over radio and the local press, Pharaoh Mac says he still feels like an outsider in the Milwaukee rap scene. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:49 PM Local Music

lupe.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rhianna O'Shea

Lupe Fiasco peppered his concert Friday night with a string of odd, between-song digressions. more

Nov 30, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

pharoah.jpg.jpe

"Same Time"

Renz Young – “Mannequin” (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city’s great voices: It’s gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, .. more

Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

pharaoh_mac_dmt.jpg.jpe

On last winter's Loyalty & Betrayal LP, the Milwaukee rapper/producer duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT went full pop, channeling the crossover spirit of hook-gravitating rappers like Lupe Fiasco and Big Sean. On the group's latest single they channel a rappe.. more

Oct 8, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

2901153673-1.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee producer/rapper duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT specialize in the kind of all-inclusive pop-rap that critics tend to snub even though audiences can’t get enough of it. It’s a sound that’s deceptively difficult to pull off; where stars like Lup.. more

Feb 6, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

blogimage11911.jpe

Among the most revealing aspects of life during the Obama presidency is the panoply of responses to a black family in the White House. What made so many of us proud of our country on Jan. 20, 2009, has increasingly provoked expressions of h... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

blogimage10778.jpe

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) showcases the work of three Milwaukee artists for “In the Balance,” the debut show in the freshly renovated gallery of its new home at 839 S. Fifth St.With its towering ceilings, high windows, more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9019.jpe

In a volatile music industry struggling with slipping album sales, illegal file sharing and general economic malaise, having a tune featured in ad campaigns and hit television shows is one of the quickest and most profitable ways for an art... more

Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES