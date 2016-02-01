RSS
Phil Cook
Christopher Porterfield: How To Write a Popular Song @ Pitman Theatre
Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more
Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Shouting Matches @ Turner Hall Ballroom
As it often goes, a movie actor will take roles in family-friendly, generic, big budget films in order to finance their smaller, weirder pet projects. That sequence worked in reverse for Justin Vern,Concert Reviews more
Aug 2, 2013 10:46 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Megafaun Wings It
Megafaun is on the unglamorous end of one of music's most romanticized origin stories. In 2006, singer-songwriter... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
