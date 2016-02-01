RSS

Phil Cook

alverno.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher/Alverno Presents

Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more

Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

shouting matches.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

As it often goes, a movie actor will take roles in family-friendly, generic, big budget films in order to finance their smaller, weirder pet projects. That sequence worked in reverse for Justin Vern,Concert Reviews more

Aug 2, 2013 10:46 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage18099.jpe

Megafaun is on the unglamorous end of one of music's most romanticized origin stories. In 2006, singer-songwriter... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES