This Week in Milwaukee: May 29-June 4
The Subdudes haven’t released an album since 2009’s Flower Petals, which found the New Orleans R&B-tinged roots-rockers continuing to explore their usual working more
May 28, 2014 5:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Chris Robinson Taps the Dead and Creates a Brotherhood
“I've never really made a lot of decisions based on conventional wisdom,” says Black Crowes frontman... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Chinese Telephones Sign Off, Sadly
Milwaukee says goodbye to one of its most endearing pop-punk bands tonight when the Chinese Telephones play one last show at the Borg Ward (supported, in typical fashion, by about four or five dozen other bands.) Erin Wolf has a smart, must-read i.. more
Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Dead to Play Chicago
It isn't too much of a surprise, given that three of the four reunited this fall to play a concert for Barack Obama, but the surviving members of the Dead are giving it another go, launching a 19-date tour this spring that stops in Chicago on Marc.. more
Jan 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
Grateful Dead bassistPhil Lesh revisits the Dead repertoire with a rotating cast ofmusicians that he bills as Phil Lesh and Friends tonight at 10 p.m. atthe Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard. The Roots are the only major rap act to play Summer... more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Phil Lesh Reflects on His Influences
PhilLeshcan remember the very moment he knew he wanted to be a musician. It was1944, Lesh was 4 years old and his grandmother had the radio tuned to abroadcast of the Symphony No.1 by JohannesBrahms. The movement’s tympanic opening and regal stru... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Baroque Masterpiece
TheMass in B minor by Johann Sebastian Bach is one of the marvels of musicalaccomplishments. Its composer seemed to believe that God is, among otherattributes, the u,Classical Music/Dance more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music