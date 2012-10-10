RSS

Philadelphia

dog.jpg.jpe

2009 proved to be a big year for psychedelic chamber-pop darlings Dr. Dog. That summer, the band stepped out of their comfort zone and into the relative big leagues, leaving their hometown label Park the Van Records... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage687.jpe

Motown Records were the titans of 1960s soul, but by the 1970s, Detroit’s rigidly orchestrated songs had fallen out of vogue in favor of Philadelphia’s new spin on the genre. Philly soul was lighter on its toes, a looser amalgam of soul and funk s.. more

Mar 6, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Dark Star Orchestra @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m. Th The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage131.jpe

Web site: Sura Faraj Campaign contact: Contact Sura Faraj is the president of the Red Pepper ,Elections more

Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 6 Comments

blogimage131.jpe

Excuses, ExcusesNovember 07, 2007 | 06:34 PMI'll be the first to admit that I've been a bit of a bloggin' slacker this season. The past few weeks have been especially rough, as my truck gave up the ghost and I've been relegated to taking the bu.. more

Nov 7, 2007 5:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES