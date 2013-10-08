RSS
Philanthropy
Who Is Mary Burke?
With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more
Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
What Really Makes Chelsea Clinton Run (But Not for Public Office)
To discover what Chelsea Clinton is doing with her life—and why—shouldn’t pose much of a challenge to any reasonably industrious journalist. In recent months, after all, she has stepped into more
Aug 19, 2013 6:06 PM Joe Conason News Features
Heroes of the Week: Bartolotta Restaurants’ Care-a-lotta Board Member Volunteers
In 2009 Bartolotta Restaurants established Care-a-lotta, its philanthropic arm, to give back to Greater Milwaukee. Eight Bartolotta managers accepted the offer more
Jul 17, 2013 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
