Skylight Music Theatre’s production of British composer Thomas Adès’ chamber opera Powder Her Face is not to be missed. The rich and irresistible score is vivid, vocally flattering and masterfully eclectic, and Philip Hensher’s ear-teasing ... more

Feb 2, 2016 2:51 PM Classical Music

Skylight Music Theatre presents Thomas Adés and Philip Hensher’s Powder Her Face, a chamber opera inspired by the life of Duchess Margaret Campbell of Argyll, Jan. 29-Feb. 14.Falls Patio Players presents Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female ... more

Jan 26, 2016 4:14 PM Theater

As the East Bloc crumbled and Germany prepared to reunify, Günter Grass was the curmudgeon at the party. The author of The Tin Drum, and other novels that wrestle with German guilt, dislikes diaries but kept one in 1990, a year of rapid cha... more

Feb 5, 2013 9:28 PM Books

Handwriting was once a measure of personality and, as the skill and interest in putting pen to paper dwindles, are we losing touch with an element of our humanity? Is this one reason why people are increasingly bereft of personality—flatlin... more

Feb 5, 2013 9:25 PM Books

