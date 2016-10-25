By Philip Roth
Democrat Jack Redmond Seeks to Represent Assembly District 21
Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep.. more
Oct 25, 2016 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Film Clips 8.18
Director Timur Bekmambetov’s is the fifth film version of the 1880 Lew Wallace novel, Ben-Hur; it stars Jack Huston in the title role, along with Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro and Morgan Freeman. more
Aug 16, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Writer as Rock Star?
The condition of American fiction is fractious. On one side, we have a legacy of what best can be described as writers who experiment with the architecture, not making form more important than content but rather uniting the two such that na... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:20 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Nemesis (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Philip Roth
In Philip Roth’s novella Nemesis, Bucky Cantor is a physical education teacher in a Jewish part of Newark struck by a polio epidemic in the stifling summer of 1944. Told in an often-reportorial style by a narrator who turns out to be a neig... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books