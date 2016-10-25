RSS

By Philip Roth

Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep.. more

Oct 25, 2016 9:14 PM Daily Dose

Director Timur Bekmambetov’s is the fifth film version of the 1880 Lew Wallace novel, Ben-Hur; it stars Jack Huston in the title role, along with Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro and Morgan Freeman. more

Aug 16, 2016 2:45 PM Film Clips

The condition of American fiction is fractious. On one side, we have a legacy of what best can be described as writers who experiment with the architecture, not making form more important than content but rather uniting the two such that na... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:20 AM Books

In Philip Roth’s novella Nemesis, Bucky Cantor is a physical education teacher in a Jewish part of Newark struck by a polio epidemic in the stifling summer of 1944. Told in an often-reportorial style by a narrator who turns out to be a neig... more

Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

