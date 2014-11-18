RSS

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Having split the final installment of Suzanne Collins’ blockbuster trilogy into two parts, this third film in the series takes viewers to the halfway point of Collins’ 27-chapter novel. Positioned as a windup to the climactic finale to be r... more

Nov 18, 2014 9:12 PM Film Clips

Furtive encounters on the wet, neon-streaked streets of Hamburg provide the backdrop for the final starring role by PhilipSeymour Hoffman, a story of terrorism, espionage and distrust, A Most Wanted Man. He was among the great actors of his gener.. more

Oct 18, 2014 2:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

Philip Seymour Hoffman looks ravaged and disturbed, pale and bloated, in God’s Pocket. Given his death soon afterward, one wonders if he was acting or just not feeling well? And yet, he dominates this shaggy dog, retro urban drama with his ... more

Sep 8, 2014 11:31 PM Home Movies

Philip Seymour Hoffman was among the great actors of his generation, and while he played many parts, he was especially at home when suffering no fools. In A Most Wanted Man, his final starring role before his death earlier this year, Hoffm... more

Jul 30, 2014 12:46 AM Film Reviews

It's not like there isn't a whole lot going on at the end of the year . . . and there are even a few openings to carry things through the last few weeks of 2012, but it is interesting to note that Bing Crosby will be making it to Waukesha Civic T.. more

Dec 23, 2012 12:00 PM Theater

 In his first film since There Will Be Blood, director Paul Thomas Anderson explores a challenging subject...,Film more

Sep 19, 2012 5:15 PM Film Reviews

<p> Michael Lewis\' non-fiction account of Oakland A\'s general manager Billy Beane and his remarkable 2002 season, <em>Moneyball</em>, was not written with a movie in mind. It met many bumps on the way from green light to silver screen. Origina.. more

Mar 29, 2012 11:41 AM I Hate Hollywood

Picking a random name and address from a New York phone directory, an eight-year old Australian girl writes a letter to a stranger that leads to a lifelong if sometimes thorny friendship with a 44-year old Manhattan man. And no, they never excha.. more

Jul 3, 2010 12:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

Defying the timeworn archetype of the cigar-chomping, loud-mouthed insult comedian, Norm MacDonald delivers his pointed barbs from behind a veneer of amiable aloofness, allowing him to feign innocence even after the most incendiary more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Pirate Radiois a highly fictionalized story of an imaginary seagoing station with theuni Pirate Radio ,Film more

Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Criticshave never come to a consensus as to which genre of “billy” theRevere Laughin’ and Cryin’ With the Reverend HortonHeat ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the comfortable claustrophobia of the Bronx, 1964, the setting and time of Doubt, no one spoke of pedophile priests, even if the Roman Catholic Church may already have been riddled with them. Directed by John Patrick Shanley from his own play,.. more

Apr 27, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

If you like your blues music as unfiltered as a strong, menthol cigarette, then chances are Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys will be right up your ally. This Milwaukee group, a perpetua,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

