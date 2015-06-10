Philip Sletteland

RSS

We take it for granted that the time will shine at us. For most people it’s kind of a rare occasion when they think to check the time and aren’t consulting some backlit digital display. There was a time not too long ago when this was kind .. more

Jun 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Ross Zentner

Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more

Feb 9, 2015 6:35 PM Theater

Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more

May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Theater

Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more

Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman adds some stylish touches while exploring the dark end of fairy tales in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The tiny space of the studio theater is split in half. The audience sits on the right, an... more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

