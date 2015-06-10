Philip Sletteland
Radium Girl drama with the Umbrella Group Next Month
We take it for granted that the time will shine at us. For most people it’s kind of a rare occasion when they think to check the time and aren’t consulting some backlit digital display. There was a time not too long ago when this was kind .. more
Jun 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Splinter Group Stages a Single Mood in Three Parts
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more
Feb 9, 2015 6:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Phaedra’s Love’ on World Stage
Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more
May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Art, Celebrity and Corruption
Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Head ‘Into the Woods’ With Sondheim, Off the Wall
Off the Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman adds some stylish touches while exploring the dark end of fairy tales in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The tiny space of the studio theater is split in half. The audience sits on the right, an... more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater