RSS

Philippe Mora

<p> Bits and pieces of Eva Braun's home movies have shown up in documentaries on the Third Reich, notably in Philippe Mora's recent Swastika, but Hitler's mistress wasn't the only German during the period with a camera. The existence of such amat.. more

Jan 17, 2012 1:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> The preface to Philippe Mora's documentary <em>Swastika</em>, “Any future Hitler may not be recognized because he is human,” is provocative. On one level, Hitler was demonic, his deeds monstrous, yet he also behaved in ways recognizably human.. more

Jan 7, 2012 4:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

When a Wisconsin newspaper is looking for a sleazy, tabloidheadline, it’s hard to t Orphan ,None more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

blogimage7772.jpe

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts,a venue that has hosted artists ranging from Bo Musical, ,Cover Story more

Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES