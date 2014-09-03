Philly Way
Pho King Comes to Milwaukee
A newVietnamese restaurant, Pho King, opened August 29 at 11112 W. National Ave. inWest Allis. This is the first location for Pho King in Milwaukee, with otherlocations in California. The space previously housed Margarita Paradise but hasbeen .. more
Sep 3, 2014 2:15 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Philly Way Opens on Brady Street
Those who appreciate an authentic Philly cheese steak sandwich have probably already discovered Philly Way in Walker's Point (405 S. Second St.). Recently, Philly Way opened a second location on the East Side (1330 E. Brady St.). The basic ... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Philly Way’s Authentic Cheese Steak
These days, the term “Philadelphia cheese steak” is used so loosely that anything with beef and any type of cheese seems to qualify. This is not the case, however, at Milwaukee’s The Philly Way (405 S. Second St.), which prides itself on more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders (Chubby's Cheesesteaks)
Chubby's Cheesesteaks, Philly Cheesesteak, Dining Out more
May 10, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Short Order 12 Comments