Pho Hai Tuyet
Authentic Pho on Layton Avenue
Pho Hai Tuyet (204 W. Layton Ave.) is one of the most authentically Vietnamese restaurants in the Milwaukee area with one of the biggest menus. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:35 PM John Jahn Short Order
Vietnamese Pho You
Vietnamese restaurants seem to be the fastest-growing segment among local ethnic restaurants. The latest to open is Pho Hai Tuyet (204 W. Layton Ave.), whose original location at 27th and Howard closed a few months ago. more
Jan 16, 2013 3:10 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pho Hai Tuyet Scores Another Hit
In recent years the city has seen an increase in Vietnamese restaurants specializing in pho, the classic Vietnamese noodle soup served in huge bowls and in many variations. Most of the pho eateries are concentrated on Milwaukee's South Side... more
Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview