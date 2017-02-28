RSS

Pho Hai Tuyet

Pho Hai Tuyet (204 W. Layton Ave.) is one of the most authentically Vietnamese restaurants in the Milwaukee area with one of the biggest menus. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:35 PM Short Order

Vietnamese restaurants seem to be the fastest-growing segment among local ethnic restaurants. The latest to open is Pho Hai Tuyet (204 W. Layton Ave.), whose original location at 27th and Howard closed a few months ago. more

Jan 16, 2013 3:10 PM Dining Preview

In recent years the city has seen an increase in Vietnamese restaurants specializing in pho, the classic Vietnamese noodle soup served in huge bowls and in many variations. Most of the pho eateries are concentrated on Milwaukee's South Side... more

Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

