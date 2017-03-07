RSS

Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more

Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Dining Out

Pho is the perfect meal for a cold, Milwaukee winterevening. The rice noodles, mixed with fresh herbs, garnishes and thinly slicedbeef, chicken or whatever protein source you prefer, all sitting in a warm broth,can brighten up even the bleak.. more

Feb 3, 2017 8:25 PM Around MKE

North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Dining Out

The last two or three years saw a flurry of new Vietnamese restaurants, but the past year has not been kind to them. Pho 43, Pho 27 and Pho Hai Tuyet (Bayside location) more

Apr 30, 2014 12:31 AM Dining Preview

 The lives of the first tier of stars anddirectors from Hollywood’s golden age have been written—over and over again inmany cases. Writers seeking fertile fields are forced to find points of interestin the second tier. Thi.. more

Mar 4, 2014 1:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

Vietnamese restaurants seem to be the fastest-growing segment among local ethnic restaurants. The latest to open is Pho Hai Tuyet (204 W. Layton Ave.), whose original location at 27th and Howard closed a few months ago. more

Jan 16, 2013 3:10 PM Dining Preview

If Vietnam designated a national dish, it would have to be the steaming bowl of broth and noodles called pho. Pho is a staple of street-food vendors in Vietnam, and many restaurants in the nation’s larger cities... more

Oct 12, 2012 3:12 PM Dining Preview

In recent years the city has seen an increase in Vietnamese restaurants specializing in pho, the classic Vietnamese noodle soup served in huge bowls and in many variations. Most of the pho eateries are concentrated on Milwaukee's South Side... more

Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Hao Huynh inherited a passion for cooking from his chef father while growing up in Vietnam. So after Huynh immigrated to Milwaukee as a teenager in 1989, he sought out jobs in local kitchens, with the ultimate dream of opening up his own Vi... more

Mar 3, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Gypsy Rose Lee (1911-1970) was America’s most infamous woman—a shrewd, intelligent, sexually provocative Madonna of her day. It’s hard to come to grips with exactly why that was the case in Karen Abbott’s biography, a well-written more

Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Books

Danny Sloan is an unlikely protagonist for a horror movie, which makes him at least modestly endearing in Parasomnia, the latest flick from director William Malone (out July 13 on Blu-ray and DVD). Danny (Dylan Purcell) is an undergraduate art st.. more

Jul 5, 2010 4:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

If Vietnam named a national dish, it likely would be pho, a rice noodle soup that comes in many varieties. Pho, most often made with beef, is a common sight among Vietnamese street vendors, and numerous restaurants devote their menus to the... more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

If asingle dish symbolizes Vietnamese cookery, it’s pho. Pho is a noodlesoup that is typically made with beef, although there are chicken,Dining Out more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

