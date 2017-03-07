Pho
Sleek Surrounds and Asian Food at Buddha Lounge
Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more
Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Silver City Restaurants Team Up for “Phobruary
Pho is the perfect meal for a cold, Milwaukee winterevening. The rice noodles, mixed with fresh herbs, garnishes and thinly slicedbeef, chicken or whatever protein source you prefer, all sitting in a warm broth,can brighten up even the bleak.. more
Feb 3, 2017 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
An Array of Asian Cuisines at Buddha Lounge
North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out
Looking for Vietnamese Noodles?
The last two or three years saw a flurry of new Vietnamese restaurants, but the past year has not been kind to them. Pho 43, Pho 27 and Pho Hai Tuyet (Bayside location) more
Apr 30, 2014 12:31 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Vietnamese Pho You
Vietnamese restaurants seem to be the fastest-growing segment among local ethnic restaurants. The latest to open is Pho Hai Tuyet (204 W. Layton Ave.), whose original location at 27th and Howard closed a few months ago. more
Jan 16, 2013 3:10 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Lovers of Pho Will Embrace Pho Lovers
If Vietnam designated a national dish, it would have to be the steaming bowl of broth and noodles called pho. Pho is a staple of street-food vendors in Vietnam, and many restaurants in the nation’s larger cities... more
Oct 12, 2012 3:12 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pho Hai Tuyet Scores Another Hit
In recent years the city has seen an increase in Vietnamese restaurants specializing in pho, the classic Vietnamese noodle soup served in huge bowls and in many variations. Most of the pho eateries are concentrated on Milwaukee's South Side... more
Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
What's Driving Milwaukee's Vietnamese Restaurant Boom?
Hao Huynh inherited a passion for cooking from his chef father while growing up in Vietnam. So after Huynh immigrated to Milwaukee as a teenager in 1989, he sought out jobs in local kitchens, with the ultimate dream of opening up his own Vi... more
Mar 3, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Pho 43’s Vietnamese Specialties
If Vietnam named a national dish, it likely would be pho, a rice noodle soup that comes in many varieties. Pho, most often made with beef, is a common sight among Vietnamese street vendors, and numerous restaurants devote their menus to the... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Vietnamese Specialty
If asingle dish symbolizes Vietnamese cookery, it’s pho. Pho is a noodlesoup that is typically made with beef, although there are chicken,Dining Out more
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview