Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Expresso 7 Comments

The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partnering on studying the feasibility of offering community identification cards to those who cannot obtain a state ID—most likely those who are elderly, transgender, recently incarcerated, ho... more

Nov 10, 2015 2:23 PM News Features 8 Comments

Nearly 1 million Wisconsin citizens actively seeking to restore democracy in the state still have several months... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Welcome to 2012, the year of the permanent election cycle. Not only will voters go to the polls four times this year but they may be asked to vote in recall elections for the governor, lieutenant governor and up to four Republican senators.<br /><.. more

Feb 9, 2012 9:31 PM Daily Dose

Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

