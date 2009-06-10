Photo Of The Week
About This Year's Summerfest Line-Up
The Shepherd Express' annual Summerfest Guide is on stands now, inserted in today's issue, so pick up a copy and start highlighting acts of interest. My first read on the (nearly) finalized Summerfest 2009 line-up: It's better th.. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Charlene Hardin's Still Running
Longtime Milwaukee Public Schools Board Director Charlene Hardin has had her troubles lately—she’s become a target for conservatives and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for allegedly spotty attendance at a school safety conference in Philadelphia, .. more
Feb 11, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: The Non-Issue of MPS’s Breakup
In an appalling attempt to create news, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in its usual role Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: Relief
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “We have built over 800 schools, nearly 5,000 water,None more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments