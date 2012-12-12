Photographer
Life, Death & Archaeology at Fort Blue Mounds (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Robert A. Birmingham
Of all the conflicts between natives and settlers, the Black Hawk War (1832) left the deepest impression on Wisconsin. UW-Waukesha professor Robert Birmingham, who excavated Fort Blue Mounds near Madison more
Dec 12, 2012 4:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
New York Neon (W.W. Norton & Company), by Thomas E. Rinaldi
Nothing shouts “City!” like neon signs. Yet even in New York, the old glow is fading under pressure from LEDs and what critics have called the “suburbanization” of the city. Photographer-preservationist Thomas Rinaldi set more
Dec 12, 2012 4:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
'Building Taliesin' Examines Home Before the Fire
The 1914 fire that consumed portions of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin compound along with seven lives may have been sparked by racism. The servant who set the blaze and attacked the houseguests with a hatchet, Julian Carlton... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Chamber's Witty 'Thousand Words'
Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater