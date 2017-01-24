Phox
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017
Comedians Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura and Quinn Dahle highlight a big week for stand-up comedy in Milwaukee. more
Jan 24, 2017 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Christopher Porterfield: How To Write a Popular Song @ Pitman Theatre
Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more
Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Phox, Field Report and GGOOLLDD Earn Top Honors at the WAMI Awards
Apr 20, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 15-21
Shirley Manson lends her voice to a great cause, Klassik and Black Belt Theatre play release shows and the Brewcity Bruisers kick off their season. more
Jan 13, 2015 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Watch Phox Play "1936" on "Conan"
The Madison-area indie-pop band Phox were, along with Sylvan Esso and Field Report, one of three bands with Wisconsin ties to widely charm critics with new albums on Partisan Records this year. The group is about to embark on a tour with The Head .. more
Nov 5, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stream Phox's Delightful Debut LP
2014 is shaping up to be a banner year for debut albums from artists with Wisconsin ties that listeners can't help but fall completely in love with on first listen. First came last month's invigorating debut from Sylvan Esso, a duo featuring Milwa.. more
Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Phox, Vic and Gab and Volcano Choir Take Home Top Awards at the WAMIs
Apr 28, 2014 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Phox's Blissfully Codependent Folk-Pop
Monica Martin is setting goals for herself. She’s never had to do this before.“I had some small dreams, like owning a hearse,” said Martin, the soul-singer-voiced front of the Wisconsinite ps,Music Feature more
Dec 24, 2013 11:02 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Songs Come Easy for Blitzen Trapper
Some bands switch labels to march up the ladder and expand their reach, while others do so seeking reinvention. For the eclectic Portland country/folk outfit Blitzen Trapper, their longtime record deal with Sub Pop—which released four of th... more
Oct 2, 2013 12:52 AM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Brewers vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Is Kink ‘In’?
Last week, one of the Tool Shed’s suppliers called us to say that they had picked up a new line of kinky gear we had suggested they carry. The supplier had seen this gear at a recent trade show. “The booth was mobbed. Kink is in!” she pr more
May 13, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Jim Guttmann
With the rising force of globalism, many talented musicians have felt the pull of eclecticism, but had no feel for pulling it off. Their musical fusions were cold, their juxtapositions mismatched.Veteran jazz and klezmer bassist Jim Guttman... more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Future of Milwaukee Art
For many students, spring break offers a time of rest and relaxation. For senior art majors at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), however, it’s a frantic time to finish projects for e... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts