To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band that helped define the early sound of progressive rock with “A White Shade of Pale," Procol Harum has released a record of 11 new songs titled Novum. more

May 16, 2017 3:41 PM Album Reviews

Photo by Terry Clark Bauman

There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more

Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Theater

Pianist Mike Jones travels well-explored ground with Roaring, a collection of standards with a 1920s dateline. With a deft set of hands on the keys, Jones plays with the melodies, teasing out pleasantries and digressions that reflect on the... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:12 PM Album Reviews

Since moving from Manitowoc to Milwaukee, comedian Jake Kornely wasted little time exploring the city's creative possibilities and establishing his niche within the comedy more

Feb 11, 2014 1:49 PM Off the Cuff

Very few people are equally adept at conducting and playing an instrument at the highest level of professional performance. Guest conductor/pianist Ignat Solzhenitsyn proved his profound dual abilities last Saturday night with the Milwaukee... more

Feb 13, 2013 5:20 PM Classical Music

The friend who accompanied me to Diana Krall's show Monday night had been enjoying her music for a while, but he had never known her to be a pianist as well as a singer. As Krall pumped and clacked away in the black stiletto heels... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

The enduring legacy of John Cage may well be less in the music he wrote than in the artists he inspired. One of the collaborators in the final years of his life, Margaret Leng Tan, is at the center of Saturday’s concert by Milwaukee’s world... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

If Conor Oberst must dedicate himself to a band that isn't Bright Eyes, couldn't he at least reunite Desaparecidos? This Mystic Valley Band that he's spent the last couple years with just isn't cutting it, yet Oberst doesn't seem to be getting the.. more

Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Grace and Julian, a collaboration between two New York University students, vocalist Grace Weber and pianist Julian Pollack, divide their time between up-tempo jazz pop and sultry adult-contemporary jazz ballads on their self-titled 2007 album. A... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 31 Comments

