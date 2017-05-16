Pianist
Procol Harum: Novum (Eagle Records)
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band that helped define the early sound of progressive rock with “A White Shade of Pale," Procol Harum has released a record of 11 new songs titled Novum. more
May 16, 2017 3:41 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more
Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mike Jones Trio: Roaring (Capri)
Pianist Mike Jones travels well-explored ground with Roaring, a collection of standards with a 1920s dateline. With a deft set of hands on the keys, Jones plays with the melodies, teasing out pleasantries and digressions that reflect on the... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jake Kornely Embarks on a Landmark Event
Since moving from Manitowoc to Milwaukee, comedian Jake Kornely wasted little time exploring the city's creative possibilities and establishing his niche within the comedy more
Feb 11, 2014 1:49 PM Nick Olig Off the Cuff
Icy Hot Russian Classics
Very few people are equally adept at conducting and playing an instrument at the highest level of professional performance. Guest conductor/pianist Ignat Solzhenitsyn proved his profound dual abilities last Saturday night with the Milwaukee... more
Feb 13, 2013 5:20 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Diana Krall @ The Riverside Theater
The friend who accompanied me to Diana Krall's show Monday night had been enjoying her music for a while, but he had never known her to be a pianist as well as a singer. As Krall pumped and clacked away in the black stiletto heels... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Margaret Leng Tan: Pianist in Toyland
The enduring legacy of John Cage may well be less in the music he wrote than in the artists he inspired. One of the collaborators in the final years of his life, Margaret Leng Tan, is at the center of Saturday’s concert by Milwaukee’s world... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Conor Oberst's "Outer South" Not So Good
If Conor Oberst must dedicate himself to a band that isn't Bright Eyes, couldn't he at least reunite Desaparecidos? This Mystic Valley Band that he's spent the last couple years with just isn't cutting it, yet Oberst doesn't seem to be getting the.. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Grace and Julian
Grace and Julian, a collaboration between two New York University students, vocalist Grace Weber and pianist Julian Pollack, divide their time between up-tempo jazz pop and sultry adult-contemporary jazz ballads on their self-titled 2007 album. A... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 31 Comments