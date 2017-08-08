RSS

Piano

Father Sky, featuring young Milwaukee pianist-singer-composer Anthony Deutsch, releases its self-titled album more

Aug 8, 2017 3:01 PM Album Reviews

Acclaimed composer Billy Kirchen will be offering a sneak preview of a new work later this month. The special one-night-only performance features songs from his upcoming Mirrors: The Mind Full Musical--a show on which he has collaborated w.. more

Sep 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Athens-born keyboardist Lefteris Kordis brings an Eastern Mediterranean undercurrent to his jazz. On Mediterrana (Goddess of Light), On Mediterrana, Kordis stays in a quiet mode reminiscent of ECM albums but infused with Oriental modes play... more

Aug 9, 2016 3:31 PM Album Reviews

Casual variety shows make it to major venues in Milwaukee on a regular basis. There’s something really comfortable about a show that fuses narrative art with perhaps a little comedy and music. Every once in awhile a show comes along that fus.. more

Jul 26, 2016 7:14 PM Theater

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Despite a nasty cough and diminished voice, Aretha Franklin delivered some knockout numbers Friday night. more

Jun 6, 2016 7:16 AM Concert Reviews

I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more

Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It takes a lot to make a big impression at Milwaukee Comedy Fest. There’s an overwhelming tidal wave of people who are working very, very hard to be very, very funny. Matt Griffo has managed the tricky business of being funny in a way that feels s.. more

Apr 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Courtesy of Paradigm Talent Agency

Cold War Kids emerged from a moment of reflection with a new lineup and their most modern-sounding songs yet. more

Jan 27, 2015 10:40 PM Music Feature

At 4 a.m. on Aug.19, David Hazeltine received a text saying that his friend and mentor Cedar Walton, a giant of jazz piano, had passed away at age 79. Walton’s name doesn't readily elicit a s,Music more

Sep 9, 2013 1:57 PM Music Feature

“Who knows but that, on the lower frequencies, I speak for you?” So ends Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man. Trombonist Samuel Blaser is no longer the invisible man of jazz. This Swiss bandleader is among various low brass players more

May 8, 2013 10:04 PM Album Reviews

With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more

Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Album Reviews

Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more

Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM Album Reviews

The blue canopy marks the spot. 88 Keys (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.) in the heart of downtown West Allis is billed as a piano martini lounge, and—sure enough—a piano sits on a small stage (with live music some nights)... more

Oct 1, 2012 10:35 AM Dining Preview

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

This New York-based Milwaukee native has deeply investigated Miles Davis' incendiary Live at the Plugged Nickel. The pianist's music isn't that daring or abstract, but his solos surge to an outer edge while retaining an innate sense of them more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The 12 semifinalists in the 2012 North American Biennial Piano Competition, sponsored by Milwaukee-based PianoArts, are coming to town June 7-13 for a series of recitals, master classes and more. The three finalists will have the chance... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Of the several hundred works composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91), there are but six piano trios. He first entered the field in 1776, returned with two more a decade later, and added a final three in 1788. For their next concert, t... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

The post-World War II era is often viewed in a heavily romanticized light. But for many people living in the period right after WWII, civil rights remained decades away. And the wholesome image of America’s nuclear family, popularized by mi... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

AcaciaTheatre Company 414-744-5995 www.acaciatheatre.com Concordia University Todd Wehr Auditorium ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

