Father Sky: Father Sky
Father Sky, featuring young Milwaukee pianist-singer-composer Anthony Deutsch, releases its self-titled album more
Aug 8, 2017 3:01 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Mirrors Musical Previews This Month
Acclaimed composer Billy Kirchen will be offering a sneak preview of a new work later this month. The special one-night-only performance features songs from his upcoming Mirrors: The Mind Full Musical--a show on which he has collaborated w.. more
Sep 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lefteris Kordis: Mediterrana (Goddess of Light) (Inner Circle Music)
Athens-born keyboardist Lefteris Kordis brings an Eastern Mediterranean undercurrent to his jazz. On Mediterrana (Goddess of Light), On Mediterrana, Kordis stays in a quiet mode reminiscent of ECM albums but infused with Oriental modes play... more
Aug 9, 2016 3:31 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Kathryn Lounsbery at Next Act This Weekend
Casual variety shows make it to major venues in Milwaukee on a regular basis. There’s something really comfortable about a show that fuses narrative art with perhaps a little comedy and music. Every once in awhile a show comes along that fus.. more
Jul 26, 2016 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Aretha Franklin @ The Riverside Theater
Despite a nasty cough and diminished voice, Aretha Franklin delivered some knockout numbers Friday night. more
Jun 6, 2016 7:16 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche In Racine This Month
I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more
Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Comic Piano of Matt Griffo This Weekend
It takes a lot to make a big impression at Milwaukee Comedy Fest. There’s an overwhelming tidal wave of people who are working very, very hard to be very, very funny. Matt Griffo has managed the tricky business of being funny in a way that feels s.. more
Apr 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cold War Kids Find Solace in Simply Doing
Cold War Kids emerged from a moment of reflection with a new lineup and their most modern-sounding songs yet. more
Jan 27, 2015 10:40 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
David Hazeltine Honors Cedar Walton, Jazz Great
At 4 a.m. on Aug.19, David Hazeltine received a text saying that his friend and mentor Cedar Walton, a giant of jazz piano, had passed away at age 79. Walton’s name doesn't readily elicit a s,Music more
Sep 9, 2013 1:57 PM Alan Anderson Music Feature
Samuel Blaser Quartet
“Who knows but that, on the lower frequencies, I speak for you?” So ends Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man. Trombonist Samuel Blaser is no longer the invisible man of jazz. This Swiss bandleader is among various low brass players more
May 8, 2013 10:04 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Bongos Ikwue and Double X
With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more
Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Gary Tanin
Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more
Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
88 Keys’ Retro Fun in West Allis
The blue canopy marks the spot. 88 Keys (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.) in the heart of downtown West Allis is billed as a piano martini lounge, and—sure enough—a piano sits on a small stage (with live music some nights)... more
Oct 1, 2012 10:35 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Five Years for Milwaukee's Grohmann Museum
In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Steve Einerson
This New York-based Milwaukee native has deeply investigated Miles Davis' incendiary Live at the Plugged Nickel. The pianist's music isn't that daring or abstract, but his solos surge to an outer edge while retaining an innate sense of them more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Door Shakespeare Opens Summer Season
Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Young Talent in Town for Piano Competition
The 12 semifinalists in the 2012 North American Biennial Piano Competition, sponsored by Milwaukee-based PianoArts, are coming to town June 7-13 for a series of recitals, master classes and more. The three finalists will have the chance... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Presents Stunning Works for Piano
Of the several hundred works composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91), there are but six piano trios. He first entered the field in 1776, returned with two more a decade later, and added a final three in 1788. For their next concert, t... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Dark, Dramatic ‘Roses’
The post-World War II era is often viewed in a heavily romanticized light. But for many people living in the period right after WWII, civil rights remained decades away. And the wholesome image of America’s nuclear family, popularized by mi... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater Calendar
