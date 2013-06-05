Pianoarts
A Classic Salon
PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more
Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Young Talent in Town for Piano Competition
The 12 semifinalists in the 2012 North American Biennial Piano Competition, sponsored by Milwaukee-based PianoArts, are coming to town June 7-13 for a series of recitals, master classes and more. The three finalists will have the chance... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Talented Teens
PianoArts of Wisconsin has come a long way in theeight years since its first compe www.PianoArts.org ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Classical Music