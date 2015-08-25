RSS

eatdrink_rushingwaters_a_(courtesyofrushingwaters).jpg.jpe

Rushing Waters Fisheries in Palmyra is a natural, chemical-free fishery offering the unique opportunity for visitors to catch their own fish and have them prepared to eat onsite.

Aug 25, 2015 7:14 PM Eat/Drink

willallen.jpg.jpe

It makes perfect sense that our readers would pick up the Shepherd at their neighborhood Pick 'n Save—almost 200,000 Shepherd readers shop at a Roundy's Pick 'n Save or Metro Market.

Nov 13, 2012 9:59 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

blogimage16752.jpe

I want to express my gratitude to the many thousands of Shepherd Express readers/Roundy's shoppers who took the time and made the effort to call Roundy's and let them know that they appreciate the opportunity to pick up their Shepherd Express.

Nov 10, 2011 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage16637.jpe

The Shepherd Express would like to thank the well over 1,000 readers who took the time to contact Roundy's and ask that the Shepherd Express continue to be available in all Roundy's stores. The Shepherd Express would also like to thank Roundy's.

Nov 3, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 10 Comments

blogimage16616.jpe

First of all, we want to be very clear that we feel that we have always had a good relationship with Roundy's. We thoroughly respected Roundy's decision to move their corporate headquarters to Downtown Milwaukee, as well as "Chairman Bob...

Nov 2, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 26 Comments

blogimage16556.jpe

More than 192,700 of our 260,000 Shepherd Express readers do some of their grocery shopping at a Roundy's Pick 'n Save or Metro Market, according to Media Audit, and many of you have conveniently picked up your Shepherd Express during your shopping.

Oct 26, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 45 Comments

