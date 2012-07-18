Picnic
Kendrick Lamar and Odd Future Will Play the Rave this Fall
<p> Odd Future and Kendrick Lamar will each headline the Rave in September, the venue announced this morning. Odd Future hits the venue on Saturday, Sept. 15 as part of its Odd Future Camp Flog Gnaw Tour, while Lamar will play the venue a week lat.. more
Jul 18, 2012 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boulevard Theatre's Odd Couple
There are some shows that just don't sound fun until you read the cast list. Such is the case with an upcoming benefit reading for the Boulevard Theatre. A reading of Neil SImon's The Odd Couple? Couldn't possibly be more boring. David Flores as .. more
Jul 15, 2012 9:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Benefit Reading of Baldwin's THE AMEN CORNER
One of the heavier stage dramas to come out of the '50s, James Baldwin's The Amen Corner concerns itself with family, religion and murky truths in a racially oppressed culture. First published in 1954, the three-act play follows an African-Am.. more
Jun 17, 2012 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Earth-Friendly Suggestions for the Beach
Jun 24, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Picnic
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in conjunction with the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, hosts a production of William Inge’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1953 drama Picnic, directed by C. Michael Wright. The play follows the arrival of an athlet... more
Oct 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Picnic
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in conjunction with the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, hosts a production of William Inge’s Pullitzer Prize-winning 1953 drama Picnic, directed by C. Michael Wright. The play follows the arrival of an athle... more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Picnic
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in conjunction with the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, this week opens a production of William Inge’s Pullitzer Prize-winning 1953 drama Picnic, directed by C. Michael Wright. The play follows the arrival o... more
Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
I Do! I Do!
Written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt and based upon Jan De Hartog's 1952 play, The Four The Fourposter ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee