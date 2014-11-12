Pictures At An Exhibition
Quicksilver’s Extraordinary Baroque Concert
Early Music Now presented Quicksilver in two terrific concerts last weekend at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. On Friday evening the ensemble performed a program of Italian music of the early Baroque period with sensuality and extraordinarily ... more
Nov 12, 2014 12:28 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Musical Pictures at the MSO
Classical music composers have often—and quite evocatively—been influenced by other art forms, principally the visual arts. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform two such works this weekend, including the most famous one of all, fro... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:29 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Imperial Riches
Imperial Russia is often painted in the grim hues of Siberian exile and political repression, yet a glittering culture coalesced there during the 19th and early 20th centuries—one that continues to influence the arts and imagination more
Mar 5, 2013 11:16 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music