Sexpress Podcast: Movie Madness and Hubby Trouble
This week on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about differences in taste, and how to manage a struggling marriage.To hear your question answered on a future episode, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or in the comment sect.. more
Jul 22, 2015 4:24 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Life Well Lived in Art and Laughter
Barbara Leigh was recently named co-Artist of the Year by the Milwaukee Arts Board. The co-founder and lynchpin of Milwaukee Public Theatre has more than 100 original works to her name and has spent four decades acting, teaching, leading wo... more
Apr 15, 2014 1:02 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Pieces: In My Own Voice
It’s tough to talk about mental illness, whether it’s post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), schizophrenia, suicidal thoughts or bipolar. But “Pieces: In My Own Voice,” a new play written and more
Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee