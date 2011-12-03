Pier Paolo Pasolini
Maria Callas' Medea
Was Medea purely evil or just a bad case of a woman scorned? The sorceress of Greek mythology has been the subject of theater for thousands of years, starting with Euripedes, and, later, an opera by Cherubini. One of the last century\'s great di.. more
Dec 3, 2011 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Angry Debate
The Anger (La Rabbia) is a thorny thing to contemplate from a 21st century perspective. The 1963 film, seldom seen in its own era and only recently issued on DVD with an informative booklet and bonus materials, was intended as a left-right debate.. more
Sep 5, 2011 12:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tracy Chapman
Introductions don’t get much more memorable than Tracy Chapman’s. Months before she released her debut album, Chapman performed her single “Fast Car” for Nelson Mandela at his 70th birthday party, boosting her profile considerably. more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby
Editor Lilly Goren, associate professor of politics and global studies at CarrollUniversit You've Come a Long Way, Baby: Women, Politics, and Popular Culture ,Books more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Books