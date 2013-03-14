Pilates
Lofty Ambitions
When Tracy Grundy came to Milwaukee’s Third Ward as a hair stylist, the area’s warehouses had only recently begun to buzz with renewed urban energy. In 2007, she opened her own studio, Yan. Despite more
Mar 14, 2013 2:14 AM Jenn Danko Off the Cuff
Memories of The Globe East
On ThirdCoast Digest, DJ Hostettler posted an excellent remembrance piece today about the old Globe East, an anchor of the East Side music scene in the 1990s, before North Avenue was completely overrun by college bars. It's a must-read for any stu.. more
Sep 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Controlled Demo
Milwaukee rappers and activist Viva Fidel has branched out into the world of cinema with h Controlled Demo ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee