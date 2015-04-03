RSS

Pineapple Express

ihatehollywood_sniperfilms.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

In view of the high-profile controversy over Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated American Sniper , it’s interesting to note that wartime and peacetime sniper themes have defined a number of previous movies.Like the Eastwood film, several were taken.. more

Apr 3, 2015 9:00 PM Film Reviews

aziz.jpg.jpe

Aziz Ansari, Street Eats, Slayer and more! more

May 14, 2014 4:35 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage11466.jpe

Screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg followed up their hit comedy Superbad with 2008’s Pineapple Express , an action- comedy that starred Rogen as a process server who goes into hiding with his drug dealer James more

Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES