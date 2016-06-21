The Pines
Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jerry Apps and Steve Apps
Jerry Apps is an articulate, reasonable-minded spokesperson for the history and value of rural Wisconsin. In collaboration with his photographer-son Steve, Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres focuses on the... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
This week brings Milwaukee appearances from post-rock legends Godspeed You! Black Emperor and notable Bernie Sanders supporter Henry Rollins. more
Feb 9, 2016 4:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The men of The Pines have a humble appearance and hushed sound: The wavering vocals of Benson Ramsey and David Huckfelt dance with melancholy banjo and slide guitar melodies, while a subtle synth more
Apr 9, 2014 8:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's classiest free concert series, Jazz in the Park, begins its 2012 season with an evening of music from one of the city's most prominent blues combos: Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys. The group plays... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mason Jennings, On His Own Terms
Not everyone is cut out for the big time. Musician Tom Russell put it best when an A&R flack pressed... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature 1 Comments
Aug 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee