Ping-Pong
‘Wisconsin Foodie’ Wins Emmy
Thelocally produced independent television series “Wisconsin Foodie” has won an Emmy. The award was presented atthe Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmys on Dec. 3 in the category of OutstandingAchievement for Magazine Programming – Series for.. more
Dec 7, 2016 8:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
SPiN Milwaukee Is Getting a Ridiculous New Name This Month
Good news for Milwaukeeans who love ping-pong but hate concise, descriptive one-syllable names: SPiN in the Third Ward is changing its name next week. In an email today, the cavernous ping-pong bar at 233 E. Chicago St. revealed that beginning Feb.. more
Feb 5, 2014 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Holiday *Teen* Ping Pong Party
SPiN is hosting a Teen Ping Pong Party the day after Christmas (Sunday, December 26) from 3pm until 7pm. The party is for all teens 14 years old and up. While the teens play some ping pong, the adults can stay at the bar and watch the game!... more
Dec 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
‘Just Kids’ Reveals Patti Smith’s Artful Prose
Just Kids, Patti Smith, Robert Mapplethorpe more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books 1 Comments