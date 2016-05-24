Pink Banana Theatre
‘Kinky Boots’ at Marcus Center
The U.S. tour of the Broadway production Kinky Boots comes to Milwaukee as part of the Associated Bank Broadway at the Marcus Center series. This six-time Tony Award-winning musical—d,Theater more
May 24, 2016 2:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Failing the Superhuman with Pink Banana
In spite of some excellent work from various members of the ensemble, Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts 2015: Superheroes attempts a program of superhero-related shorts that largely fail. more
Jun 9, 2015 10:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Playwriting Workshop with Rob Novak
This weekend Pink Banana announced that it was hosting a playwriting workshop series with Rob Novak. Who is Rob Novak? Evidently he’s met Kermit the Frog as witnessed in the picture accompanying the poster graphic.A quick search of the internet .. more
Dec 3, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sprecher’s Wild Game Beer Dinner
Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub in Glendale and Sprecher Brewery (see what's new this year) are teamingup for a Lewis and Clark Wild Game Beer Dinner on Dec. 3. The event begins at 6p.m. with a tour at Sprecher Brewery at 701 W. Glendale Ave. in G.. more
Nov 20, 2014 7:56 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Monday Night Quarterbacking
Directed by Matt Kemple, Pink Banana Theatre’s Any Given Monday is an intimate little dark comedy staged in their basement black box. The stage is set up like a cozy den. The place is draped in Philadelphia Eagles iconography. After a brief... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Liberace was Mr. Showmanship!
“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:42 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Auditions for Pink Banana Theatre
Lennyis evidently a nice guy. He’s a teacher, a father and a husband. When his wifeleaves him for a guy who builds Walmarts, he’s taken to consoling himself withpizza, beer and Monday Night Football. Since this is a stage comedy by BruceGraham.. more
Sep 7, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bringing Together Eight Original Plays
It’s Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts Festival season again! This year’s theme: “The Honeymoon is Over.” More than 160 plays—the most the theater has ever received—were submitted from all over the country and Pink Banana chose eight unique... more
May 30, 2014 2:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Pink Banana's Second Annual Fall Fundraiser
There will be a silent auction. There will be a cash bar. And it will be in tribute to the Banana as Pink Banana Theatre hosts its Second Annual Fall Fundraiser. The Pink Banana Theatre Company is a young veteran theatre group. In the world .. more
Aug 28, 2012 11:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Pinter's HOTHOUSE
Harold Pinter's look into the madness of institutionalized life The Hothouse covers a lot of ground on the nature of control, the role of the individual in society and a quite a bit else. Pink Banana Theatre stages a production of The Hothouse t.. more
Jun 14, 2012 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Artistic Sense: Bucketworks, “the world's first health club for the brain,” celebrated its 10th anniversary with nonstop creative goings-on in its amazing 27,000-square-foot space on South Fifth. While showing off the historic multiple-bu more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Pink Banana's Hit-and-Miss 'End of the World'
This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
Dissecting A Short
A Pink Banana Shorts program always ends up being a little weird and unexpected in some respect. And the weird thing about it is that you never really know what part of it is going to be weird and unexpected.Invariably, there's that one short.. more
Jun 4, 2012 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hope House Benefit Next Weekend
Normally, I wouldn’t be all that enthusiastice about a program of monologues. There have been a few monologues too many on local stages this past season. Pink Banana Theatre and V’Day have announced a program for next week that I’m really, reall.. more
Mar 27, 2012 8:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions For The End Of The World
Pink Banana Theatre Company is staging the end of the world and they’re looking for actors to help it happen. Pink Banana One Act 2012: The End of the World! Is a series of shorts about the end of everything. They have yet to announce what shor.. more
Feb 14, 2012 5:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Help The Banana Celebrate the End of the World
\nThe Mayan calendar ends its 13th Baktun on December 21st 2012. And all kinds of people are whimsically predicting the end of the world at the ed of that mayan calendar a little less than a year away. So the shows over on December 21st of next y.. more
Dec 22, 2011 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Funding The Dead Man's Cell Phone
With the economy being such as it is, big donations from big individual donors are likely to be down as things progress into the next several years. Smaller companies continue to find funding with the people who buy tickets. Smaller productio.. more
Sep 22, 2011 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Banana In The Park: Dead Man's Cell Phone
Pink Banana Theatre is a company I most strongly associate with Spring and summer, but they’ve got quite a lot going on in the near future. Here’s a glance ahead: This Saturday and Sunday (the 10th and 11th) The group hosts another Pink Bana.. more
Sep 9, 2011 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2010-2011 In Review: Part Two
With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of th.. more
Aug 2, 2011 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Banana On The Road
With mid-July more or less here, summer theatre starts to wind-down for the early part of the 2011-2012 theatre season. In just a few weeks, there’s the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, which continues to bridge the gap between Summer theatre and the .. more
Jul 13, 2011 8:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater