Pink Flamingos
Milwaukee Has a Familiar Ring
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose ladylove is still wearing her ex’s pinky ring—six months into the new relationship. Exciting events include: the UW-Milwaukee Lavender Graduation at the UWM Student Union, May 12; Dixie’s Tupper... more
May 10, 2016 3:11 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
'John Hughes’ Life in Film'
JohnHughes had the good fortune of being the Hollywood writer-director best able tomeasure the pulse of that all-important teen audience. His era was the ‘80s,when Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985) and Ferris Bueller’s DayOff (.. more
Jun 1, 2015 10:05 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
The 2013 Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival
The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival opens Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, a terrifically entertaining documentary about the more
Oct 16, 2013 12:33 AM John Schneider Film Reviews
From ‘Pink Flamingos’ to ‘Role Models’
Anyone who has ever felt like a misfit, an outsider or a hopeless dweeb needs to adopt John Waters as his or her fairy godfather. Waters put himself on America’s reverse cultural map with Pink Flamingos, in which his star, Divine, snacks on... more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Neville Books