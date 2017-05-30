Pink Hat Party
Horny Cheeseheads, Unite!
Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more
May 30, 2017 2:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
We Have a Baby Now!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friend has less time for him since getting hitched and having a baby. Exciting events include a Pink Hat Party at This Is It, April 27; It’s Only a Play at Off the Wall Theatre, April 28-May 8; ... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:35 PM Ruthie My LGBTQ POV
Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose boyfriend is putting on the pressure to open a joint checking account. Upcoming events include the Ginger Show Lounge Review at Ginger Tapas, April 22; the Shepherd Express’ Stein & Dine at the ... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:09 PM Ruthie My LGBTQ POV
Cream City Goes Creepy
Ruthie answers a question from a reader who thinks he might be a sex addict and plugs exciting Halloween events, including Ruthie’s Halloween Spooktacular at Hamburger Mary’s on Oct. 30, Freakfest X on State Street in Madison on Oct. 31; an... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Keep Your Tail & Tongue Wagging
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about a girlfriend’s attachment to a stuffed animal, and plugs exciting events including “Beauty in Bloom” at Milwaukee Art Museum (March 26-29), Rent at In Tandem Theatre (March 27-April... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:09 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Let’s Party!
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friends berate him for chasing older men and plugs exciting events like Bondage a Go Go at Quarters on Feb. 26, The Vagina Monologues at UW-Milwaukee Feb. 27 and the Legends Recognition Eve... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Beat the Heat? No Way!
You just can’t beat summer, can you? I don’t want to hear any crap-ola about summer being nearly over. (“Well, after July Fourth summer is about done.”) I don’t more
Jul 30, 2014 12:16 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out